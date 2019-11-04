Housing needs survey in Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre parish

Scarborough Borough Council has launched a housing needs survey this week in the Hawsker cum Stainsacre parish, near Whitby, with the help of the local parish council.

The aim of the survey is to establish whether there is a need for more affordable housing for local people to either rent or buy.

The QR code will take you to the place where you can request the survey

If a need is proven, it will help the council to determine the number and type of properties that are needed.

There is concern both nationally and locally about the lack of affordable housing in rural areas for local people on average incomes, resulting in many people having to leave their

village to seek accommodation elsewhere.

A high quality, affordable housing scheme for rent and shared ownership was built in the Hawsker cum Stainsacre parish in 2013.

Six, two and three bedroom houses were built by Sanctuary Housing at Scraper Lane, Stainsacre and the affordable homes are now occupied by people who have a local connection to the parish.

Anyone with a local connection to the parish can complete the survey questionnaire.

A printed copy is being delivered to each household in the parish and it is also available online at scarborough.gov.uk/hawskerhns or via the QR code in the image.

Alternatively a copy can be requested from Scarborough Borough Council’s Rural Housing Enabler, Colin Huby, by emailing colin.huby@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232538.

The deadline for responses is Monday 9 December.