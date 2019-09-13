How you can get money off a pint at pubs in Scarborough

Some pubs in Scarborough are offering discounts in accordance to CAMRA's discount schemes.

Two of these are Lord Rosebery and the Scarborough Flyer which both accept CAMRA vouchers.

The voucher scheme offers CAMRA members £30 (60 vouchers each worth 50p), off a pint of Real Ale, Cider or Perry.

These are redeemable at over 1,550 pubs nationwide, including Wetherspoon, Stonegate, Brains, Castle Rock and Amber Taverns managed pubs.

A number of pubs are also taking part in CAMRA's Real Ale Discount Scheme which allows members to receive discounts from 10p off a pint to 10% off selected products on the production of a valid membership card.

The pubs in Scarborough and Filey that support the initiative are Cellars, the Hole in the Wall, Stumble Inn, Sanctuary, Byways Hotel, the Star Inn and the Cobbler's Arms.

The benefits of the voucher scheme and Real Ale Discount are only reserved to CAMRA members.