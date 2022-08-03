How you can get your hands on a £1,000 Hogsmeade Station model railway set

This is to celebrate this summer's #LoveYourRailway campaign which runs over the summer holidays, to September 4, aiming to encourage people to support their local heritage railway by booking tickets or getting involved on social media.
Hornby, Britain’s leading model railway manufacturer, has put together a bundle featuring various locomotives, rolling stock and accessories including Goathland buildings and structures.
Montana Hoeren, Head of Brand at Hornby, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the Love Your Railway campaign through this exciting competition including a whole host of Hornby models worth over £1,000 RRP.
"Good luck to everyone who enters and we look forward to seeing what the winner creates with their special Hornby bundle.”
The competition ends at 11.59pm on Sunday August 7.
The winner will be chosen at random and announced 10am on Monday August 8 on the Hornby socials and website.
Visit bit.ly/3ysxQoS for full competition terms and conditions.