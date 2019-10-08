How you can help North Yorkshire trading standards officers tackle cold callers

North Yorkshire residents are being urged to help to identify cold callers who make people feel pressured on their doorstep into buying goods or services they don’t want or need.

In a bid to help identify and take action against cold callers who break the law, North Yorkshire Trading Standards is asking residents to drop leaflets delivered to their homes by cold callers at collection points that will be set up across the county from October 14, for one week.

Collection points can be found at County Hall reception in Northallerton, register offices at Harrogate, Northallerton, Scarborough and Whitby and all libraries.

Supermarkets such as Asda, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s and others across the county are also supporting the initiative and will have collection boxes available.

County Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Trading Standards, said: “Trading standards officers rely on information provided by members of the public, especially in relation to cold callers, and that’s why we’re encouraging residents to take part.

"The information that officers collect will help them to tackle rogue trading, and in particular to protect our more vulnerable residents, who can be targeted by unscrupulous cold callers.

“We are interested in leaflets offering services, especially home maintenance and gardening.

"It doesn’t matter when leaflets were delivered, so you can include leaflets received before October 14.

"We’d be grateful if you could make a note of your postcode on each leaflet, so we can identify the areas in which they have been delivered.

“We are not asking for flyers for local businesses, such as takeaways, supermarkets and corner shops, or catalogues for well-known beauty or home products.

"If in doubt, please drop off the leaflet.”

Leaflet collection boxes

ASDA- Bower Road, Harrogate

ASDA- Malton

B&M- Northallerton

Boyes- Malton

Co-op- 8 High Street, Castleton

Co-op- 117 High Street, Great Ayton

Co-op- Helmsley

Co-op- Skipton Road, Harrogate

Co-op- Piercy End, Kirbymoorside

Co-op- 59 Champleys Mews, Market Place, Pickering

Co-op- Eastgate, Pickering

Co-op- 5 Whitby Road, Staithes

Co-op- High Street, Stokesley

Co-op- Springfield, Stokesley

Co-op- Langborne Road, Whitby

Costcutter- 17 Commercial Street, Tadcaster

Grosmont Cooperative Society- Front Street, Grosmont

Lidl- Seamer Road, Scarborough

M&S Food hall- Knaresborough

Morrison’s- Hookstone Chase, Harrogate

Morrison’s- Ripon

Morrison’s- Eastfield, Scarborough

Morrison’s- Market Cross, Selby

Proudfoot’s- 401 Scalby Road, Scarborough

Tesco- Portholme Road, Selby

Sainsbury’s Local- Knaresborough

Sainsbury’s- Northallerton

Sainsbury’s- Ripon

Sainsbury’s- Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Sainsbury’s- Abbey Walk Selby

Sainsbury’s- Mill Lane, Tadcaster

Sainsbury’s- Stainsacre Lane, Whitby

To report a cold caller or obtain advice about goods or services bought on the doorstep, consumers should ring the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06.