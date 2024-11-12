'Huge honour' as Whitby Navy woman takes part in Remembrance Day events in London

It’s the time of year when we pay our respects for those who gave their lives in conflict for our future, but for one young Whitby woman, Remembrance Day was particularly poignant.

Rhiannon Waring, 18, who serves in the Royal Navy’s warfare training squadron, was at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which was seen by millions on TV on Saturday night, and the march to the Cenotaph on Sunday.

The Festival of Remembrance was held to pay respect to serving personnel, veterans and their families and featured a performance by Sir Tom Jones, I Won’t Crumble With You If I Fall, with the Royal Air Force band.

It was a huge honour for Rhiannon, who said: “It was the biggest ceremony of the year for us.

Rhiannon Waring at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

“It’s maybe only once or twice in my career that I’ll do it as once I’m on a Navy ship, it’ll be a busy life, so it’s an eye opener.

"You don’t realise how much work you put into the training to do it.

"When you see all the veterans, you realise how much they have given, their lives were taken for us to be here today and it’s a reality check into the past and what’s actually happened.”

Sunday saw members of all three services march to the Cenotaph in London from Wellington Barracks.

TV screen grab of Rhiannon Waring (left of photo, halfway down).

Rhiannon said she had a great reaction from people who saw her on TV.

"It was amazing, everyone messaged me and even people who didn’t realise I was in the Navy, friends from school, saying well done.

"It was quite nice to see how many people had been watching the show.”

It was also an extremely proud moment for her family.

Mum Kerry said on Facebook: “I’m so proud of her, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing but I’m very proud of all those that support their country,” while her dad, Lee, added: “Can’t express how proud we are as a family that Rhiannon was in the Remembrance events this weekend.”

The Saturday service saw the Princess of Wales join King Charles and other senior Royals at the event in her first major formal appearance since finishing her chemotherapy treatment.