Humberside Police staff shortlisted in awards ceremony for their 'dedication and calm professionalism'

The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony in Hull.

Humberside Police have announced that several of our Force Control Room (FCR) staff members have been named finalists in the Control Room Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards celebrate the exceptional skill, dedication, and professionalism of control room personnel across the UK.

The shortlisted nominees from Humberside Police include:

Dispatcher of the Year – Rachel Ness

Lifetime Achievement – Luke Shaw

The British APCO Control Room Innovation Award – Emma Jepson and Phillip Ainsworth

The Control Room Awards, now in their seventh year, are the only national awards recognising the invaluable work of emergency service control room teams. These professionals are the first point of contact in critical situations, managing emergency calls, coordinating responses, and providing essential support to frontline officers. Their actions save lives and protect communities every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FCR Commander Chief Superintendent Tracy Bradley said: "Our Force Control Room is a vital part of our emergency response, ensuring that incidents are managed effectively, and support reaches those who need it. The dedication and calm professionalism displayed by our staff in demanding situations make a real difference, and these nominations reflect their commitment to serving the public.

"I am pleased that our control room colleagues have been shortlisted. While some of our nominees have direct operational roles, it’s also important to recognise those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support them and ensure everything runs smoothly. Their ability to stay composed, assess situations quickly, and make important decisions in high-pressure moments is invaluable. This recognition highlights the dedication and professionalism they bring to their roles every day.

"For many control room staff, their work happens behind the scenes, yet their actions save lives and provide crucial support to frontline officers. These nominations serve as a well-earned recognition of their dedication and professionalism. The Control Room Awards highlight their invaluable contributions, and it’s an honour for Humberside Police to be part of this celebration. We look forward to the ceremony, where we can acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of all the nominees."

The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For urgent emergencies, when someone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress, call 999. For non-emergency police assistance, including reporting past incidents, seeking advice, or providing information, call 101.