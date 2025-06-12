Humberside Police staff shortlisted in awards ceremony for their 'dedication and calm professionalism'
These awards celebrate the exceptional skill, dedication, and professionalism of control room personnel across the UK.
The shortlisted nominees from Humberside Police include:
- Dispatcher of the Year – Rachel Ness
- Lifetime Achievement – Luke Shaw
- The British APCO Control Room Innovation Award – Emma Jepson and Phillip Ainsworth
The Control Room Awards, now in their seventh year, are the only national awards recognising the invaluable work of emergency service control room teams. These professionals are the first point of contact in critical situations, managing emergency calls, coordinating responses, and providing essential support to frontline officers. Their actions save lives and protect communities every day.
FCR Commander Chief Superintendent Tracy Bradley said: "Our Force Control Room is a vital part of our emergency response, ensuring that incidents are managed effectively, and support reaches those who need it. The dedication and calm professionalism displayed by our staff in demanding situations make a real difference, and these nominations reflect their commitment to serving the public.
"I am pleased that our control room colleagues have been shortlisted. While some of our nominees have direct operational roles, it’s also important to recognise those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to support them and ensure everything runs smoothly. Their ability to stay composed, assess situations quickly, and make important decisions in high-pressure moments is invaluable. This recognition highlights the dedication and professionalism they bring to their roles every day.
"For many control room staff, their work happens behind the scenes, yet their actions save lives and provide crucial support to frontline officers. These nominations serve as a well-earned recognition of their dedication and professionalism. The Control Room Awards highlight their invaluable contributions, and it’s an honour for Humberside Police to be part of this celebration. We look forward to the ceremony, where we can acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding achievements of all the nominees."
The winners will be announced on July 3 at a ceremony in Hull.
For urgent emergencies, when someone is in immediate danger or a crime is in progress, call 999. For non-emergency police assistance, including reporting past incidents, seeking advice, or providing information, call 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.