Hundreds take part in Sunderland's Race for Life raising £74,000

Hundreds of women, men and children have joined together in pink to raise £74,000 for Cancer Research at the 22nd Sunderland Race for Life.

For the first time men joined in the 5K and 10K races, as hundreds showed their support for the cause at Herrington Park today in the shadow of Penshaw Monument.

More than 1,200 people took part in the race which has raised £74,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Although a overcast day, temperatures reached 20°C as runners and walkers took on one of the two courses.

Many entrants have been affected personally by cancer with some running to show their support for friends and family members fighting cancer, for those who are cancer survivors and for for loved ones who have been lost.

From youngsters to pensioners, hundreds turned out dressed in pink - alongside some weird and wonderful outfits - to raise thousands of pounds for the event.

Among those taking part in the event are South Shields pair Anne Nagouse and Lesley Downey, who completed the course for the second year in a row.

Anne, 59, said: "It was a fantastic event. I'm running for my mum who is a cancer survivor.

"I know about 15 people who have had cancer some have survived or others unfortunately haven't. This is a great event to raise some money and show your support."

Lesley, 60, added: "I lost my dad to cancer and I've also lost a friend to cancer. It's such an important cause."

It was a great event for families to take part in with many men and women running alongside youngsters, as well as a few dogs.

Cat Scott, of Houghton, completed the course with children Cordelia, 12, and Morgana, seven, and dogs Coco and Mavis.

The 40-year-old said: "Cancer affects so many people. Everyone knows someone who has been diagnosed with cancer or has been affected by it.

"It's so important for us to raise money and do what we can. It's our first time taking part in the event but we've really enjoyed it."

Maureen Phillips, 72, Ann Turnbull, 70, and Trish Cook, 67, all walked the course together.

Trish said: "It's a really lovely day, everyone is really upbeat and there's a great atmosphere. We pushed the grandchild around too so it's a good family event."

It's the fifth time Maureen has taken part in the race and she is doing so in memory of her sister Carole.

