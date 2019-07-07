Hunt for unpaid carers to enjoy celebration night at Scarborough Spa

Celebrate Social Care, an event being held in Scarborough in October, is looking for 10 special, unpaid carers to come along and enjoy a night to remember.

The biggest gathering and celebration of social care the Yorkshire coast has seen is happening at Scarborough Spa on Thursday, October 31 and if you are an unpaid carer, they want to hear from you.

The event organisers are giving away 10 tickets to this prestigious, standalone celebration evening.

A spokesman for the event said: “In these tough and demanding times for social care, this is a chance to honour those who play a crucial role in providing older adults and vulnerable people with the care they need to enjoy a quality of life.

“Celebrate Social Care is a way to say ‘thank you’ to everyone: nurses, care workers, personal assistants, support workers, shared lives carers, activities organisers, cooks, receptionists, maintenance staff, gardeners and unpaid carers.

“Visit celebratesocialcare.com and follow the links to ‘unpaid carer nominations’ to tell us who you think should have a special night to celebrate the unpaid care they provide.”

Nominations close at 9am on Monday, July 15.