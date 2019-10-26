Hunters of Helmsley crowned Best Independent Retailer in the North

Hunters of Helmsley is celebrating after being crowned the best independent retailer in the North.

The much-loved deli has been awarded the title following a public vote run by the Great British Food Awards 2019.

Hunters beat off competition from hundreds of other delis before claiming the top spot.

More than 14,000 votes were cast in a number of reader-voted categories, whilst celebrity food lovers including the Hairy Bikers, Raymond Blanc and John Torode judged others.

Christine Garnett, who owns Hunters with husband Chris, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious title. Thank you to everyone who voted for us, it means such a lot.”