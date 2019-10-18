Hylands care home in Filey starts fundraising for a defibrillator

Hylands care home in Filey are fundraising to get a defibrillator for the benefit of their residents and the wider community.

Owner Diane Roden said the decision was taken during a staff meeting a couple of weeks ago.

She explained: “We’ve actually needed one a couple of times within the past month and the closest one to us is on Murrey Street which is on the other side of town, so one of our staff had to run out to get it but luckily the ambulance managed to get to us quicker.”

To raise the £1,000 they need, staff have so far held a ‘Name the Teddy’ competition, with each contestant paying £1 to name the teddy bear. They are now planning to host a coffee morning and get an exercise bike for sponsor rides.

Diane added: “We have lots of things in the pipeline but it’s still early days. We’ve already had a generous donation of £150 by one of our clients so I’m hoping that by the end of the year we’ll have it all in place.”

The life-saving unit will be fitted inside the care home. However, as staff are on duty 24/7, anyone will be able to access it at any time.