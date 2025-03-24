'I can't quite put it into words' - Scarborough's Joe Fishburn into final of TV's Gladiators

Scarborough gymnastics coach Joe Fishburn is into the final of TV’s Gladiators.

The 23-year-old was neck and neck with his namesake and rival Joe Holroyde, 40, in a fiercely contested challenge right up until the final round, The Eliminator – but the Scarborian’s speed and agility saw him cruise into the final.

Speaking on his Facebook page, Joe said: “I can’t quite put into words what making it to the Gladiators grand final means to me.

"I set out on this journey to share with the world my positive take on adversity, my amazing grandma Christine and to try to inspire gymnasts and young athletes throughout the country to go after their dreams, no matter what life throws at them.

Joe Fishburn - into the Gladiators Season 2 final. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack

"I preach this to the gymnasts I work with and getting the opportunity on the show has given me a chance to back it up.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and positive comments.

"What a show we had (on Saturday night) and I can’t tell you just quite how fun that was.

"Joe and I have exactly the same message, we both want to inspire those who face challenge whatever that may be.

“One thing I promise you, that I will give my all in that final, no matter the bumps or bruises I may have sustained.”

Joe, who played mini and junior rugby at Scarborough RUFC, set a course record for The Eliminator when he first appeared on the hit TV show, although that record has since been beaten.

The next Gladiators is on TV on Saturday April 5 when the semi-finals conclude.