'I didn't know heartbreak could be this painful' - wife's appeal as search continues after six months for missing Whitby man, Peter Brown

Peter and Natalie Brown

Peter Brown was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital, Scarborough, on Wednesday May 8.

This morning, on the day that marks six months since his disappearance, his wife Natalie Brown said she "didn’t know heartbreak could be this painful".

In a Facebook post, she added: "Pete, you’ve been missing for 6 months today, I didn’t know heartbreak could be this painful.

Peter Brown

"We want you back safe, to look after you and help you enjoy life again. I love you now, as always.

"Please keep this search going to find Pete and if you see him: ring the police; keep in sight; take a picture; report to search site.

"Pete will not be aware of this search, he has suffered such a mental breakdown that he will be suffering from memory loss. Please help him get to safety."

The 46-year-old was is described as 6 ft 1 inches tall, white, with a muscular/athletic build. He last seen wearing a blue waist-length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

A Facebook group – Pete Brown Search & Updates –has been set up.He has also been listed on the Missing People website.