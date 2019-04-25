'I have to accept that now is the time to go' – chef patron Giorgio Alessio speaks of his decision to sell Lanterna

The restaurant that has put Scarborough on the map as a culinary destination worth travelling hundreds of miles for is up for sale.

Lanterna Ristorante, on Queen Street, was one of the first Italian restaurants in Yorkshire, having been established almost 50 years ago.

Chef patron Giorgio Alessio has been at the helm since 1997 but as he approaches his 60th birthday, it is with sadness that he announced his plans to retire.

He said: “I’ve been thinking about it for the last three years and last year I put a tweet out to say we were open to offers. I did that to see what the reaction would be and we almost sold it but I wasn’t ready.

“The restaurant is my life and I feel very emotional about it but with me being the only cook, it’s hard work and I have to accept that now is the time to go and look after myself.”

When Giorgio moved to Scarborough in the early 1980s little did he know he would end up running one of the finest Italian restaurants in the UK. After starting as a dishwasher and later opening his first restaurant at Cayton Bay, Giorgio took the chance to take over Lanterna.

“I heard it was one of the oldest Italian restaurants in Yorkshire and I wanted to build on that and I thought ‘what would I do if I was a chef in Italy?’

“I value ingredients that are locally sourced so everything that’s fresh I get it locally. Then things like salami, gorgonzola and wine that I can’t find here I import it from Italy or make it myself.”

His delicious recipes – gorgonzola and mascarpone ice cream and ravioli al sanguinaccio to name a couple – have won over famous faces and food critics from across the UK.

Over the years, Lanterna has won countless accolades including a plaque given to it by the President of the Italian Republic recognising the venue as one of the best Italian restaurants abroad.

Giorgio himself has been on various TV shows, including ITV’s Coastal Kitchen and BBC Breakfast, and met personalities such as Tom Parker Bowles and Helen Boaden whose messages of thanks and appreciation are proudly hung on one of the walls.

He added: “I never did it for money because I think of cooking as a concept. You have to follow your own ideas and your own creativity.

“I will miss the contact with all these interesting people that have come here over the years but I’m happy to be leaving the business on a high.”