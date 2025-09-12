'I hope listeners will connect with the emotions behind it' - former Sleights musician releases new album

The cover of Katie Bradley's album Unmasked.

A singer and musician from Sleights has released a new album which is close to her heart – and one which she hopes will give people hope in “finding light at the end of a tunnel” after a dark time in her lift.

Katie Bradley has lived in Troyes, France, for the past 15 years but remains proud of her roots in Sleights, and Whitby – her father is author and former head of Eskdale School, Dave Bradley.

Katie has released her album Unmasked, which is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Youtube, Amazon and more.

The album was recorded at A Star Studios in Manchester with highly respected musicians and a renowned producer.

Katie said: “My musical journey started early, around the age of six, when I started learning the flute at school.

"I was always surrounded by music growing up in Whitby.

"I started playing the flute, then took up the saxophone at age 10, and from there, it just kind of snowballed.

"I played in the Whitby Music Centre, and that was such a pivotal part of my musical foundation.

"Then, when I was 14, I moved to Scarborough and joined the Easy Jazz Band, and that’s when I really got hooked on jazz.

"It was a natural progression from there, and I just kept pushing forward with my music.”

She said the album Unmasked is very much close to her heart.

"It’s a reflection of both my personal journey and inner battles, but also determined strength, and moving forward.

"In all honesty, the past few years have been really hard.

"I lost my grandma, and then suddenly out of the blue, eight days later, my mum passed away – and then three days, after that my dad was in hospital too!

"At that time, I had to stay strong, as I had a six-month-old and three-year-old, and I ‘pulled my socks up’, put on a brave face and marched on ... until it all came crashing in.

"But even in the darkest hour, people on the streets would still see me smiling.

"If you listen to Demons, it shows deepest moments of depression, “silence deafening my ears, laughter, silence in my ears,” and contrasts with the chorus, “Time to put a smile on, plaster on a grin!” which is what everyone saw on the outside.

"I’ve always felt that music is an emotional outlet for me, and with this album, I wanted to be open and raw, exploring both vulnerability and strength.

"There are elements of rock, soul, jazz, blues, and contemporary music, which I feel represent the different parts of me as an artist.

"Every track tells a different story, and I hope listeners will be able to connect with the emotions behind it.”

Katie’s advice to young musicians just starting out is that they should stay true to themselves and not be afraid to experiment.

"You have to trust your own journey.

"Music is so personal - what resonates with one person might not with another, and that’s okay,” she said.

"Don’t be afraid to take risks, the only way to find your true voice is to be brave enough to try new things and learn from every experience.

“Music is a universal language, and I want Unmasked to serve as a reminder that it’s okay to be vulnerable, and have dark days, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"If someone can listen to this album and feel seen or understood, and it gives hope in finding the light of the tunnel again, then that’s everything to me.”

Visit www.katie-bradley.com and https://www.facebook.com/katiebjazz/ for more.