Iconic Duke of Wellington Inn in Danby, near Whitby, on market for £475,000

The Duke of Wellington pub at Danby, near Whitby.

The Duke of Wellington Inn, a historic country inn in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, is on the market for £475,000.

Overlooking the picturesque village green, the 18th Century property offers an opportunity to buy a successful business in a sought-after location.

Steeped in history, the inn dates back to 1765 and was once used as a recruiting post during the Napoleonic Wars.

A cast-iron plaque of the first Duke, discovered during restoration, remains proudly displayed above the main bar’s fireplace.

Today, it continues to thrive as a traditional Yorkshire pub, hosting folk music nights, darts and dominoes matches, and serving locals and a steady stream of tourists visiting the North York Moors.

The property includes eight en-suite letting bedrooms, a traditional bar with seating for 25, a lounge with a fireplace accommodating 35, and a dining/breakfast room for 30 guests.

The owner’s private accommodation, located on the second floor, consists of a lounge, office space, two bedrooms, and a bathroom, with potential for conversion into additional guest rooms or a self-contained apartment.

The inn is a short distance from the North York Moors main visitor centre and Danby’s railway station.

With room to grow, the business presents several opportunities for expansion.

Robert Smithson, from the Colliers’ Hotels team, said: “It's not every day that a place like this comes up for sale.

"The Duke of Wellington Inn isn’t just a business, it’s a piece of Yorkshire history, loved by locals and visitors.

"With a loyal customer base, incredible surroundings, and so much potential to grow, it’s a fantastic opportunity for someone to take the reins and make it their own.”