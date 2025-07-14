Skate jam at Scarborough Extremeplaceholder image
Skate jam at Scarborough Extreme

IN PICTURE: Skate jam sees tricks galore at Scarborough Extreme!

By Louise French
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
A fantastic display of talent was on show at Hairy Bob’s Skate Park on North Bay this weekend.

Dissent Skate Shop and East Coast Skate Academy held a skate jam as part of the Scarborough Extreme festival and there was no shortage of thrills (and maybe a few spills) to delight onlookers to the event.

Scarborough Extreme was one of a number of Scarborough Fair events to be held during 2025, and arguably the most exhilarating.

BMXers, skateboarders and scooter riders all performs incredible displays of their talents, catching some air in the hot July sunshine.

Elsewhere at Scarborough Extreme, events included cycle coaching, balance bikes, roller skating, have-a-go surf sessions, paddling, rowing, motorbike relays, martial arts demos and drop-in yoga classes.

The North York Moors National Park rangers were also on hand to offer free guided walks of the area.

Additionally, there were all-day music performances from Sound of Scarborough, plus 360 ALLSTARS and BMX and skateboarding displays from professional riders on a purpose-built ramp.

Bike stunts at Hairy Bob's Skate Park

1. Skate jam at Scarborough Extreme

Bike stunts at Hairy Bob's Skate Park Photo: Richard Ponter

Incredible control

2. Skate jam at Scarborough Extreme

Incredible control Photo: Richard Ponter

Amazing skills on display

3. Skate jam at Scarborough Extreme

Amazing skills on display Photo: Richard Ponter

Stunning scooter stunts

4. Skate jam at Scarborough Extreme

Stunning scooter stunts Photo: Richard Ponter

