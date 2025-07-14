Dissent Skate Shop and East Coast Skate Academy held a skate jam as part of the Scarborough Extreme festival and there was no shortage of thrills (and maybe a few spills) to delight onlookers to the event.

Scarborough Extreme was one of a number of Scarborough Fair events to be held during 2025, and arguably the most exhilarating.

BMXers, skateboarders and scooter riders all performs incredible displays of their talents, catching some air in the hot July sunshine.

Elsewhere at Scarborough Extreme, events included cycle coaching, balance bikes, roller skating, have-a-go surf sessions, paddling, rowing, motorbike relays, martial arts demos and drop-in yoga classes.

The North York Moors National Park rangers were also on hand to offer free guided walks of the area.

Additionally, there were all-day music performances from Sound of Scarborough, plus 360 ALLSTARS and BMX and skateboarding displays from professional riders on a purpose-built ramp.

