IN PICTURES: 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire

Pickering Castle is a motte-and-bailey fortification that offers extensive views of the North Yorkshire countryside

Do you ever want to take a step back in time? Checkout these North Yorkshire castle for an engaging trip into the past.

North Yorkshire offers a wealth of historic buildings, check out 10 of the best castles you can visit in the area.

1. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire

Skipton Castle
2. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire

3. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire

4. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire

