IN PICTURES: 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire Do you ever want to take a step back in time? Checkout these North Yorkshire castle for an engaging trip into the past. North Yorkshire offers a wealth of historic buildings, check out 10 of the best castles you can visit in the area. 1. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire Skipton Castle is one of the best preserved medieval castles in England. Skipton Castle 2. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire Built over 900 years ago, Helmsley Castle was once a mighty fortress. English Heritage 3. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire A visit to Ripley Castle also includes the beautiful grounds, deer park and walled garden. Gerard Binks 4. 10 of the finest castles you can visit in North Yorkshire Scarborough Castle offers a fantastic range of events throughout the year. Richard Ponter