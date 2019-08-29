IN PICTURES: 10 photos of Nockels butchers in Scarborough as it celebrates its 100th birthday

Nockels butchers, in Scarborough's Market Hall, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

It has survived and thrived through challenging times and three generations; founder Mark Nockels fostered an approach devoted to quality and service that has ensured its long-term success. His grandson, also Mark, who runs the shop today, said: “Touch wood, we’ve never been busier and the market is 10 times better since the revamp in 2016/17." Enjoy these photos of the staff - and good luck to the business for its next 100 years!

Staff David Blackstone, Mark Nockels, Alan Pickering and Ian Hutchinson. Pictures by Richard Ponter

Mark Nockels serving a regular customer.

Some of the first bills from Nockels.

Mark Nockels hard at work.

Another happy customer.

A big smile from Mark Nockels.

Regular customer Angie Gridley.

The shop in the Market Hall.