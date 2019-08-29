IN PICTURES: 10 photos of Nockels butchers in Scarborough as it celebrates its 100th birthday

Nockels butchers, in Scarborough's Market Hall, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
It has survived and thrived through challenging times and three generations; founder Mark Nockels fostered an approach devoted to quality and service that has ensured its long-term success. His grandson, also Mark, who runs the shop today, said: “Touch wood, we’ve never been busier and the market is 10 times better since the revamp in 2016/17." Enjoy these photos of the staff - and good luck to the business for its next 100 years!