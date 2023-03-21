IN PICTURES: 11 places to eat in Scarborough that are gluten-free friendly

4 . Marisco Lounge

Marisco Lounge, located on Sandside, has a wide range of gluten-free items on their free from menu to cater for those with a dietary requirement. When you enter the eatery, you will be asked if there's any food allergies in the group, and a gluten-free menu will be handed. It does say on their website "you should be aware that we have hundreds of ingredients in our Lounge and it is always possible that a mistake could be made in taking or preparing your order. For this reason we cannot 100% guarantee that any dish is allergen free." Gluten-free items are visibly marked as gluten-free. Photo: Richard Ponter