Check out these eateries that can cater for those on a gluten-free diet.

IN PICTURES: 11 places to eat in Scarborough that are gluten-free friendly

Trying to find somewhere to eat if you have a food allergy or intolerance can be hard.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:12 GMT

That’s why The Scarborough News has collated a list of places that can cater to those who are gluten-free.

This is a list of just some of the places in Scarborough that can cater to those who are gluten-free, and other eateries are available.

Always be wary of cross-contamination, and make it known to the server that you are gluten-free.

Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, is a fish and chip restaurant that offers gluten-free food, alongside their non-gluten-free food, all of the time. The items are cooked in a seperate fryer to avoid cross-contamination, just let your server know you would like it making glutem-free. Mother Hubbard's is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11.30am to 6.00pm.

1. Mother Hubbard's

Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, is a fish and chip restaurant that offers gluten-free food, alongside their non-gluten-free food, all of the time. The items are cooked in a seperate fryer to avoid cross-contamination, just let your server know you would like it making glutem-free. Mother Hubbard's is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11.30am to 6.00pm.

Eat Me, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre, say that if you have a special dietary requirement or food allergy, to let your server know and they will try to accomadate you. They have gluten-free bread available at all times, and certain items on their various menus are marked as either gluten-free or gluten-free option available.

2. Eat Me Cafe

Eat Me, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre, say that if you have a special dietary requirement or food allergy, to let your server know and they will try to accomadate you. They have gluten-free bread available at all times, and certain items on their various menus are marked as either gluten-free or gluten-free option available.

Emmas Coffee Lounge, situated on Huntriss Row, can make various items on their menu gluten-free. They say they can cater for those who are gluten-intolerant using gluten-free bread which can be used sandwiches, toasties, breakfast items and more. They have many breakfast items that are gluten-free, including sausages, hash browns, beans and more so you don't have to miss out. They also offer gluten-free cakes and if you want one, let them know in three to four days in advance.

3. Emmas Coffee Lounge

Emmas Coffee Lounge, situated on Huntriss Row, can make various items on their menu gluten-free. They say they can cater for those who are gluten-intolerant using gluten-free bread which can be used sandwiches, toasties, breakfast items and more. They have many breakfast items that are gluten-free, including sausages, hash browns, beans and more so you don't have to miss out. They also offer gluten-free cakes and if you want one, let them know in three to four days in advance.

Marisco Lounge, located on Sandside, has a wide range of gluten-free items on their free from menu to cater for those with a dietary requirement. When you enter the eatery, you will be asked if there's any food allergies in the group, and a gluten-free menu will be handed. It does say on their website "you should be aware that we have hundreds of ingredients in our Lounge and it is always possible that a mistake could be made in taking or preparing your order. For this reason we cannot 100% guarantee that any dish is allergen free." Gluten-free items are visibly marked as gluten-free.

4. Marisco Lounge

Marisco Lounge, located on Sandside, has a wide range of gluten-free items on their free from menu to cater for those with a dietary requirement. When you enter the eatery, you will be asked if there's any food allergies in the group, and a gluten-free menu will be handed. It does say on their website "you should be aware that we have hundreds of ingredients in our Lounge and it is always possible that a mistake could be made in taking or preparing your order. For this reason we cannot 100% guarantee that any dish is allergen free." Gluten-free items are visibly marked as gluten-free.

