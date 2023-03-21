IN PICTURES: 11 places to eat in Scarborough that are gluten-free friendly

Trying to find somewhere to eat if you have a food allergy or intolerance can be hard.
That’s why The Scarborough News has collated a list of places that can cater to those who are gluten-free.
This is a list of just some of the places in Scarborough that can cater to those who are gluten-free, and other eateries are available.
Always be wary of cross-contamination, and make it known to the server that you are gluten-free.
1. Mother Hubbard's
Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, is a fish and chip restaurant that offers gluten-free food, alongside their non-gluten-free food, all of the time. The items are cooked in a seperate fryer to avoid cross-contamination, just let your server know you would like it making glutem-free. Mother Hubbard's is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11.30am to 6.00pm. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Eat Me Cafe
Eat Me, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre, say that if you have a special dietary requirement or food allergy, to let your server know and they will try to accomadate you. They have gluten-free bread available at all times, and certain items on their various menus are marked as either gluten-free or gluten-free option available. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Emmas Coffee Lounge
Emmas Coffee Lounge, situated on Huntriss Row, can make various items on their menu gluten-free. They say they can cater for those who are gluten-intolerant using gluten-free bread which can be used sandwiches, toasties, breakfast items and more. They have many breakfast items that are gluten-free, including sausages, hash browns, beans and more so you don't have to miss out. They also offer gluten-free cakes and if you want one, let them know in three to four days in advance. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
4. Marisco Lounge
Marisco Lounge, located on Sandside, has a wide range of gluten-free items on their free from menu to cater for those with a dietary requirement. When you enter the eatery, you will be asked if there's any food allergies in the group, and a gluten-free menu will be handed. It does say on their website "you should be aware that we have hundreds of ingredients in our Lounge and it is always possible that a mistake could be made in taking or preparing your order. For this reason we cannot 100% guarantee that any dish is allergen free." Gluten-free items are visibly marked as gluten-free. Photo: Richard Ponter