IN PICTURES: 15 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Mia

Mia is a four-year-old Coton De Tulear who is a really sweet girl that came to the centre as her previous owner emigrated and unfortunately she was not able to go with them. Mia will need adopters who are at home most of the time and will need to help her overcome her insecurities of being on her own. If you are after a sofa buddy who will curl up next to you or on your knee, then Mia is the dog for you. Mia will make the most wonderful best friend for her new family. Photo: RSPCA