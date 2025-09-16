Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 19 amazing photos from the annual Bridlington beach 5k and fun run

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
This year’s Bridlington Beach 5k and fun run took place on Sunday (September 14) – here’s a selection of fantastic photos taken at the event.

The 1km fun run was held ahead of the 5km race, with competitors running south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finishing in front of Richie’s Café.

Spectators lined the seafront to watch from the beach or the promenade area.

Ahead of the big day, Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This much-loved event is a fantastic way to promote health, wellbeing, and community spirit, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bridlington’s coastline.”

This year was the event’s fourth year running, with the event getting bigger and better year upon year.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BridBeach5km/?locale=en_GB to keep up to date with the event and find out when next year’s registration will open.

Setting off!

Setting off! Photo: Richard Ponter

Hundreds of people came out to take part.

Hundreds of people came out to take part. Photo: Richard Ponter

Keeping up the pace!

Keeping up the pace! Photo: Richard Ponter

Two Pink Ladies enjoy the beach race.

Two Pink Ladies enjoy the beach race. Photo: Richard Ponter

