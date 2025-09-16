IN PICTURES: 19 amazing photos from the annual Bridlington beach 5k and fun run

The 1km fun run was held ahead of the 5km race, with competitors running south from an area of beach near the lifeboat slipway and finishing in front of Richie’s Café.

Spectators lined the seafront to watch from the beach or the promenade area.

Ahead of the big day, Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “This much-loved event is a fantastic way to promote health, wellbeing, and community spirit, all set against the stunning backdrop of Bridlington’s coastline.”

This year was the event’s fourth year running, with the event getting bigger and better year upon year.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BridBeach5km/?locale=en_GB to keep up to date with the event and find out when next year’s registration will open.

1 . Bridlington beach 5k and fun run Setting off! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington beach 5k and fun run Hundreds of people came out to take part. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington beach 5k and fun run Keeping up the pace! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales