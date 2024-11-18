In pictures: 23 photos of crowds enjoying Bridlington's 'Christmas on the Coast' themed Ice Trail

By Dominic Brown
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:26 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:33 GMT
Bridlington held its first Ice Trail at the weekend as the town got into the festive spirit.

Themed “Christmas on the Coast”, the series of 16 stunning ice sculptures included Angelic Wings, Bridlington Lobster, Diving Dolphin, Jolly Puffin, All aboard Bridlington Land Train and many more, forming a magical trail around the town.

The ice trail depicted traditional Christmas scenes as well as maritime wonders, reflecting Bridlington’s coastal heritage.

One of the most exciting additions to the trail was a live ice carving in which a sculptor crafted an Yuletide masterpiece from an enormous block of ice.

Fire and ice shows also added to the spectacle.

Here is a selection of photos from the event by Richard Ponter and James Hardisty.

Bridlington held its ever first Ice Trail themed 'Christmas on the Coast,' a series of 16 stunning ice sculptures. Pictured is Amelia Bowers, aged nine, of Sheffield, looking through the Angelic Wings, located on Chapel Street/Manor Street corner

Bridlington held its ever first Ice Trail themed 'Christmas on the Coast,' a series of 16 stunning ice sculptures. Pictured is Amelia Bowers, aged nine, of Sheffield, looking through the Angelic Wings, located on Chapel Street/Manor Street corner Photo: James Hardisty

Ray Duffill, taking a picture of the Bridlington Lobster near the harbour

Ray Duffill, taking a picture of the Bridlington Lobster near the harbour Photo: James Hardisty

Susan Lambert, from Bridlington, stops to photograph the Jolly Puffin, located at Regent Terrace, with North Bay as the backdrop

Susan Lambert, from Bridlington, stops to photograph the Jolly Puffin, located at Regent Terrace, with North Bay as the backdrop Photo: James Hardisty

Serenity Duffy, aged nine, of Bridlington, catching the water droplets from the Diving Dolphin's Pictoral Fins down by Bridlington Harbour

Serenity Duffy, aged nine, of Bridlington, catching the water droplets from the Diving Dolphin's Pictoral Fins down by Bridlington Harbour Photo: James Hardisty

