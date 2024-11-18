In pictures: 23 photos of crowds enjoying Bridlington's 'Christmas on the Coast' themed Ice Trail

Themed “Christmas on the Coast”, the series of 16 stunning ice sculptures included Angelic Wings, Bridlington Lobster, Diving Dolphin, Jolly Puffin, All aboard Bridlington Land Train and many more, forming a magical trail around the town.

The ice trail depicted traditional Christmas scenes as well as maritime wonders, reflecting Bridlington’s coastal heritage.

One of the most exciting additions to the trail was a live ice carving in which a sculptor crafted an Yuletide masterpiece from an enormous block of ice.

Fire and ice shows also added to the spectacle.

Here is a selection of photos from the event by Richard Ponter and James Hardisty.

