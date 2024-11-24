In pictures: 300 harvest mice released in the North York Moors National Park

The initiative, led by Hawsker residents Steve Mills and Hilary Koll, has been supported by a grant of £4,200 from the Defra-funded Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme.

The release follows several years of habitat restoration by Steve and Hilary, who have been working with Derek Gow Consultancy – experts in UK small mammals – to ensure the right environment for the mice.

The couple purchased the “wild and windy” pasture field around five years ago, and have since planted trees, built ponds and watched as a habitat full of birds, butterflies and bees has slowly developed.

It was a chance bit of research which led Hilary down the path of harvest mice reintroduction.

She said: “In different patches of the field, we noticed a certain type of grass – cocksfoot - started to dominate. In researching this grass, it turned out to be the species most favoured by harvest mice, and so there our journey began.”

Harvest mice, once a widespread species in the UK, are now classified as near threatened and are on the Red List of British Mammals.

The tiny creatures, which weigh about the same as a two pence coin, are highly vulnerable to predators such as cats, owls and crows. They rely on dense vegetation, such as long grass and reeds, to build their distinctive woven nests.

Steve and Hilary contacted others who have an interest in the area, learning that while there was no evidence of harvest mice currently living around their land, there are harvest mice living successfully elsewhere in the North York Moors.

With support from Whitby Naturalists’ Club and the Yorkshire Rewilding Network, they began planning the release of the mice, which were captive-bred especially for the project by Derek Gow and his team.

Volunteers from these groups were invited to help with the release and will also assist with future surveys to assess the success of the reintroduction.

Hilary said: “People might think it’s about doing nothing, but actually it’s about handing some of the control to nature while trying to create as much variety as possible.

“For us, it’s been an ever-evolving source of fascination and learning.”

For more information about Hilary and Steve’s journey, visit www.yorkshirerewildingnetwork.org.uk/guest-blog

To find out more about the Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/grants

