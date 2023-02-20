News you can trust since 1882
Pancake Day Races in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: 43 pictures to take you back to Pancake Day Races in Scarborough from years gone by

Shrove Tuesday is one of the most popular days in the Scarborough events calendar.

By Louise Perrin
31 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 6:09pm

Hundreds of people will join in with Pancake Day races on Aberdeen Walk and on Foreshore Road many more will join the Skipping Day celebrations.

We’ve dug through our archive to find some of the best pancake race pictures from the last few years – take a look through and see if you feature.

1. Pancake Day Races in Scarborough

Pancake Day Town Crier Alan Booth announces the big day

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Pancake Day Races in Scarborough

Boyes make a stylish appearance

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Pancake Day Races in Scarborough

Front Sonny Hague and Eleanor Michulitis show their skills

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Pancake Day Races in Scarborough

The final under way, with from left,Yorkshire Coast Homes, Stepney Hill Farm and Playdale Farm - 04/03/14

Photo: Neil Silk

Scarborough