Scarborough's Surf Festival returned at the weekend.

IN PICTURES: 8 snaps as Scarborough Surf Festival returns to the coast

Scarborough’s annual surf festival returned to the seaside town on Saturday October 15.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago

The event took place on Scarborough’s North Bay beach where the sun shined on the sea-lovers.

Dexter’s Surf School offered taster surf lessons for all ages throughout the day, which were free but a donation of £5 to the Closer Communities charity was suggested.

The Wave Project offered an example of their wave therapy sessions, so people can get involved and see what they’re about.

People will be able to have a go on the surf simulator and climbing wall and get involved in creating large scale sand art on the beach with Animated Objects.

As well as all this, there was a fun surfing competitionfor children aged 8 to 14 and a competitive ‘expression session’.

1. Scarborough Surf Festival

People taking part in the Wave Project at the Scarborough Surf Festival.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Scarborough Surf Festival

All smiles as people take a dip in the sea.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Scarborough Surf Festival

People taking part in theWave Project at the Scarborough Surf Festival.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Scarborough Surf Festival

Josh Hemingway from Filey who took part in the Wave Project at the Scarborough Surf Festival.

Photo: Simon Hulme

