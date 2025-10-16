Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Adorable animals bring big smiles to Bridlington care home residents

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:35 BST
Here is a selection of photos as cute critters visited Red House care home in Bridlington, bringing an abundance of joy and fun to the residents.

Red House care home, located on St Annes Road in Bridlington welcomed The Purple Pig Farm yesterday (October 15), for an afternoon of animal therapy with residents.

The team w brought a number of friendly animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, bantam chickens, hedgehog, owl and even a bearded dragon.

The visit is designed so that everyone can get involved, with the animals taken round to residents’ rooms, including those who are less mobile or confined to bed.

It’s was a lovely, uplifting experience that got all of the residents talking and smiling.

The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, is a mobile service has been providing educational farm animal visits to schools and animal therapy visits to care homes since 2011.

.Rachel Searstone introduces an beautiful Barn Owl to a resident.

1. Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home

.Rachel Searstone introduces an beautiful Barn Owl to a resident. Photo: Richard Ponter

The Bearded Lizard enjoying a stroke!

2. Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home

The Bearded Lizard enjoying a stroke! Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the spotlight!

3. Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home

Enjoying the spotlight! Photo: Richard Ponter

A lovely Hedgehog brought joy to residents.

4. Purple Pig Farm visit Red House care home

A lovely Hedgehog brought joy to residents. Photo: Richard Ponter

