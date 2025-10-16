IN PICTURES: Adorable animals bring big smiles to Bridlington care home residents

Red House care home, located on St Annes Road in Bridlington welcomed The Purple Pig Farm yesterday (October 15), for an afternoon of animal therapy with residents.

The team w brought a number of friendly animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, bantam chickens, hedgehog, owl and even a bearded dragon.

The visit is designed so that everyone can get involved, with the animals taken round to residents’ rooms, including those who are less mobile or confined to bed.

It’s was a lovely, uplifting experience that got all of the residents talking and smiling.

The Purple Pig Company, based in Pocklington, is a mobile service has been providing educational farm animal visits to schools and animal therapy visits to care homes since 2011.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

