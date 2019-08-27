Bank holiday in Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: All the fun of August's record-breaking Bank Holiday weekend in Scarborough's South Bay

Scarborough's South Bay was packed with tourists over the weekend as thousands chose to make the most out of August's record-breaking bank holiday.

Take a look at these great pictures from the weekend.

Enjoying the sunshine.

1. Bank Holiday fun

Enjoying the sunshine.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Hudson and son Max building a sandcastle.

2. Bank Holiday fun

David Hudson and son Max building a sandcastle.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Scarborough South Bay.

3. Bank Holiday fun

Scarborough South Bay.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Leeds family Keira Varley, mum Joanne and dad Jason enjoy the day on the beach.

4. Bank Holiday fun

Leeds family Keira Varley, mum Joanne and dad Jason enjoy the day on the beach.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3