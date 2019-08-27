IN PICTURES: All the fun of August's record-breaking Bank Holiday weekend in Scarborough's South Bay

Take a look at these great pictures from the weekend.

1. Bank Holiday fun Enjoying the sunshine. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Bank Holiday fun David Hudson and son Max building a sandcastle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bank Holiday fun Scarborough South Bay. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Bank Holiday fun Leeds family Keira Varley, mum Joanne and dad Jason enjoy the day on the beach. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more