IN PICTURES: All the fun of August's record-breaking Bank Holiday weekend in Scarborough's South Bay
Scarborough's South Bay was packed with tourists over the weekend as thousands chose to make the most out of August's record-breaking bank holiday.
Take a look at these great pictures from the weekend.
1. Bank Holiday fun
Enjoying the sunshine.
jpimedia
2. Bank Holiday fun
David Hudson and son Max building a sandcastle.
jpimedia
3. Bank Holiday fun
Scarborough South Bay.
jpimedia
4. Bank Holiday fun
Leeds family Keira Varley, mum Joanne and dad Jason enjoy the day on the beach.
jpimedia
