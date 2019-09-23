Falsgrave Food Fiesta

IN PICTURES: All the fun of Falsgrave Food Fiesta

Falsgrave Food Fiesta took place this weekend with stalls selling food from all over the globe.

With many delicious treats on offer, relive the fun through these pictures.

Imperial forces drop in for afternoon tea..Abbie Drydale and Kelsey McGough offer cakes to the visitors.

1. May the cake be with you

Imperial forces drop in for afternoon tea..Abbie Drydale and Kelsey McGough offer cakes to the visitors.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Elsie Dufton, Hattie Dufton and Rosie Stone enjoy some sweets from Dawn Saul.

2. Sweet Treats

Elsie Dufton, Hattie Dufton and Rosie Stone enjoy some sweets from Dawn Saul.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Susan Wood makes a toast to the festival.

3. Cheers

Susan Wood makes a toast to the festival.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Some of the food on offer.

4. Great British Cheese

Some of the food on offer.
Richard Ponter
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2