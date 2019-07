The farm based festival featured music from The Ramonas, Peter Hook & The Light, Danny Rampling and Graeme Park who provided plenty of entertainment for people of all ages.

1. Redcliffe Farm Festival Revellers enjoy the afternoon. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Redcliffe Farm Festival Keeping cool as the music plays. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Redcliffe Farm Festival The Ramonas perform... jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Redcliffe Farm Festival A family fun afternoon out... jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more