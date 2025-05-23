IN PICTURES: Big Ideas by The Sea's Big Dig 5 underway at Paradise in Scarborough

The archaeological excavation will explore the development of settlement in Scarborough Old Town by investigating up to 100m2 of the green space at Paradise.

Some of the questions the dig is aiming to try and answer include whether there is evidence for occupation of the area in the Roman period and whether evidence suggests that a settlement at Paradise was burned by Viking raiders.

Archaeologists are also seeking to find out if this earlier settlement forms the basis for the borough established in the shadow of Scarborough Castle by Henry I, and how the area around St Mary’s Church developed after the establishment of the borough by Henry I in the twelfth century.

The are also searching for evidence of the important 12th to 14th century pottery industry in Scarborough.

The 2025 Excavation is taking place on open green space at Paradise, within a secure fenced compound and extends the area excavated in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Schoolchildren from across Scarborough have had the opportunity to excavate on a real archaeological site, and also visited Scarborough Castle as part of their day at the Big Dig..

The Big Ideas by The Sea Festival continues until Friday May 30. To find out more visit https://www.bigideasbythesea.com/

Big Dig 5 - Scarborough Scarborough Teacher Miss Blakeley with students at The Big Dig Photo: Richard Ponter

Big Dig 5 - Scarborough East Ayton School visits the Big Dig Photo: Richard Ponter

Big Dig 5 - Scarborough Co Director of The Big Dig Marie Woods with an East Ayton School pupil Photo: Richard Ponter