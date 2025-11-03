IN PICTURES: Brave souls enjoy a 'spooktacular' Halloween sea swim in Bridlington

The community of sea swimmers, based on the East Yorkshire coast, embrace the exhilaration of open water swimming and the joy it brings to body and mind, throughout the year, but on Friday night (October 31), they traded fun and laughter for a thrilling chilling dip.

The group, which is mixed gender and inclusive of all identities, backgrounds, and experience levels, donned costumes and pumpkin heads in a seasonal plunge into the North Sea at Bridlington.

Photographer Richard Ponter ignored the goosebumps and went along to capture images from the event.

Check out his pictures below:

Getting ready

Having a chat before the start!

Pumpkin People give a wave