The group preparing for the dipplaceholder image
The group preparing for the dip

IN PICTURES: Brave souls enjoy a 'spooktacular' Halloween sea swim in Bridlington

By Louise French
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:45 GMT
Flamborough Flippers took to the waves on Halloween to enjoy a refreshing dip in the North Sea at Bridlington.

The community of sea swimmers, based on the East Yorkshire coast, embrace the exhilaration of open water swimming and the joy it brings to body and mind, throughout the year, but on Friday night (October 31), they traded fun and laughter for a thrilling chilling dip.

The group, which is mixed gender and inclusive of all identities, backgrounds, and experience levels, donned costumes and pumpkin heads in a seasonal plunge into the North Sea at Bridlington.

Photographer Richard Ponter ignored the goosebumps and went along to capture images from the event.

Check out his pictures below:

Getting ready

1. Spooktacular Splash and Swim in Bridlington

Getting ready Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Having a chat before the start!

2. Spooktacular Splash and Swim in Bridlington

Having a chat before the start! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Pumpkin People give a wave

3. Spooktacular Splash and Swim in Bridlington

Pumpkin People give a wave Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
It's a scream!

4. Spooktacular Splash and Swim in Bridlington

It's a scream! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North SeaBridlingtonEast Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice