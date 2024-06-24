IN PICTURES: Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers and Richard Ashcroft entertain at Dalby Forest concerts

Canadian rocker Adams kicked off the weekend in style with a Friday night set which included such favourites as Summer of 69, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started and of course, (Everything I Do) I Do it For You, which was number one consecutively for 16 weeks, the longest unbroken run at the top of the charts.
The weekend, run by Forestry England, continued in style with musical pioneers Nile Rodgers and CHIC, singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor – whose classic Murder on the Dancefloor has recently become popular again thanks to the movie Saltburn – among the support.