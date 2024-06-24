Clockwise from right: Bryan Adams, Richard Ashcroft and Nile Rodgers at Dalby Forest.Clockwise from right: Bryan Adams, Richard Ashcroft and Nile Rodgers at Dalby Forest.
Clockwise from right: Bryan Adams, Richard Ashcroft and Nile Rodgers at Dalby Forest.

IN PICTURES: Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers and Richard Ashcroft entertain at Dalby Forest concerts

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:58 BST
Bryan Adams, Nile Rodgers and Richard Ashcroft starred as Dalby Forest staged an unforgettable weekend of live music.

Canadian rocker Adams kicked off the weekend in style with a Friday night set which included such favourites as Summer of 69, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started and of course, (Everything I Do) I Do it For You, which was number one consecutively for 16 weeks, the longest unbroken run at the top of the charts.

The weekend, run by Forestry England, continued in style with musical pioneers Nile Rodgers and CHIC, singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor – whose classic Murder on the Dancefloor has recently become popular again thanks to the movie Saltburn – among the support.

Canadian star Bryan Adams belts out many crowd-pleasers at the Friday night gig at Dalby Forest.

1. Dalby Forest concerts

Canadian star Bryan Adams belts out many crowd-pleasers at the Friday night gig at Dalby Forest.Photo: David Ruston / Forestry England

Photo Sales
Essex rocker Cassyette was the second support act on Friday night.

2. Dalby Forest concerts

Essex rocker Cassyette was the second support act on Friday night.Photo: David Ruston / Forestry England

Photo Sales
Perfect summer evening for a pop concert!

3. Dalby Forest concerts

Perfect summer evening for a pop concert!Photo: David Ruston / Forestry England

Photo Sales
Apollo Junction live on stage.

4. Dalby Forest concerts

Apollo Junction live on stage.Photo: David Ruston / Forestry England

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Dalby ForestsummerForestry England