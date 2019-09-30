IN PICTURES: Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival
This weekend saw autumn arrive. See the beautiful displays which show how Castle Howard embraced the season.
This weekend Castle Howard was adorned with a variety of flora and fauna, designed by the team behind their extraordinary Christmas displays, Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her artistic designers. There were also Yorkshire artists and crafters and a Michaelmas dragon breathing flames of wheat.
