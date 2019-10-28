IN PICTURES: Celebration of all things autumnal at Scarborough’s Peasholm Park

The ‘Autumn Daze’ Festival offered a range of free, autumn themed activities set against the colourful seasonal backdrop of the park’s woodland, on Saturday October 26. Visitors got involved with bush craft demonstrations, marshmallow toasting, primitive fire-starting, storytelling and a scavenger hunt. Yorkshire coast explorer experts, Hidden Horizons, hosted the scavenger hunt, starting at the tipi and bell tents near the Buttercup Kiosk, which involved collecting all the items on the list from around the park to create a personal celebration of autumn. At the shelter near Peasholm Café, Peasholm Park Friends and Animated Objects Theatre Company put on seasonal craft activities using natural materials foraged from around the surrounding park and woodland to get involved in.

Autumn Daze Festival Face paint fun for Felicity Hall, Meisha Craig Little and Fleur Hall.

Autumn Daze Festival Creating masks with leaves.

Autumn Daze Festival Rachael Hall with Julie Marie creating with face paint.

Autumn Daze Festival Matt Jones of Hidden Horizons with Sydney Halifax creating woodland crafts.

