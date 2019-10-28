The ‘Autumn Daze’ Festival offered a range of free, autumn themed activities set against the colourful seasonal backdrop of the park’s woodland, on Saturday October 26. Visitors got involved with bush craft demonstrations, marshmallow toasting, primitive fire-starting, storytelling and a scavenger hunt. Yorkshire coast explorer experts, Hidden Horizons, hosted the scavenger hunt, starting at the tipi and bell tents near the Buttercup Kiosk, which involved collecting all the items on the list from around the park to create a personal celebration of autumn. At the shelter near Peasholm Café, Peasholm Park Friends and Animated Objects Theatre Company put on seasonal craft activities using natural materials foraged from around the surrounding park and woodland to get involved in.
IN PICTURES: Celebration of all things autumnal at Scarborough’s Peasholm Park
