IN PICTURES: Curator Todd German reflects on a successful year for Scarborough SEALIFE centre

Scarborough SEALIFE, located on Scalby Mills Road, welcomes visitors all year round who delight in seeing over 2000 animals from more than 200 different species.

It’s not just the animals that call SEALIFE their home that contribute to the centre’s success; the dedicated staff also run effective breeding and rehabilitation programs.

Mr German said: “2024 year was a busy year, and I don’t think any of us on the animal care team quite know where that times gone!

“We’ve accomplished a lot, and I’m incredibly proud of my team for all their dedication.

“It’s only when it gets to the end of the year that we get the opportunity to take stock over the year, quite literally by counting all the animals.

“It’s a point where we get to spend some time to just watch these amazing creatures.

“Although they don’t always make it easy for us, especially when trying to count a big shoal of fish, they’re never still for more than a moment!

“Continuing the breeding success from previous years we bred nearly 900 jellyfish which have gone on to support other aquaria around the UK.

“This all alongside the pitter pattering of baby penguin feet, and various other species.

“After the success of the Loggerhead turtle, Iona’s return to the wild in 2023, we never thought we’d see another sea turtle arrive here to undergo rehabilitation, especially not so soon.

“However, in February we received Nazare, a Loggerhead turtle, who was rescued from a beach in Cumbria.

“Thankfully it was a quick turn around and she was released in the Azores in September.

“An amazing achievement by all the organisations and individuals involved.

“It was the quietest year in our seals hospital since 2007, as we didn’t rehabilitate any seals pups.

“This was in part due to having an additional three resident Harbour seals from St Andrew’s aquarium that stayed with us for the entirety of 2024, which we ensured we could give them all the attention and care they require.

“Furthermore, we took the opportunity to invest £20,000 into the seal hospital to modernise and ensure that we can continue to rescue and rehabilitate pups from the Yorkshire coast for years to come.

“Moving into 2025 our additional residents will be leaving us in January and will be missed, but it puts us in the position to rescue seals once more.

“For 3 months later in the year our 22 resident Humboldt penguins took a break at our sister centre in Hunstanton, whilst we installed a new roof and over 140 solar panels to the centre.

“These upgrades are already making a significant impact on carbon footprint and are part of a long term plan to improve our sustainability.

“The penguin’s absence was sorely felt by both the animal care team and our guests, they are such a joy to care for and unsurprisingly very popular with our guests.”

Residents with a YO, TS or DL postcode can take advantage of a special 50% discounted ticket offer at Scarborough SEALIFE by visiting https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/residents-sale/ before February 14.

1 . Successful Year for SEALIFE Scarborough Amy German with the jellyfish Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Successful Year for SEALIFE Scarborough There are more than 200 different species at the centre Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Successful Year for SEALIFE Scarborough Niamh Aspell with one of the seals Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Successful Year for SEALIFE Scarborough General Manager Andrew Clay Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales