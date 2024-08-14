Seawatching event in ScarboroughSeawatching event in Scarborough
Seawatching event in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: Fantastic images from Wild Eye's seawatching event in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 10:57 BST
WIld Eye have shared fantastic images from its free seawatching event which took place at the Marine Drive site during Sea Watch’s National Dolphin and Whale Watch week.

The event was attended by over 220 people who came along to use telescopes and binoculars to look out for whale, porpoise and dolphins.

People took part in free drop-in mosaic making workshops with mosaic artist Coralie Turpin who will be working with artist Jeremy Deller to produce a new Roman-style floor mosaic for the site, as part of its renewal as a seawatching station.

Additional free seawatching events will take place over the summer and charity organisation Wetwheels will also use their accessible boat to take young disabled people from a local school on several marine wildlife viewing trips.

For more information visit the Wild Eye website at www.wildeye.org.uk

Discovering more about seashells

1. Seawatching event in Scarborough

Discovering more about seashells Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Making mosaics

2. Seawatching event in Scarborough

Making mosaics Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Showing off their creations

3. Seawatching event in Scarborough

Showing off their creations Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Mosaicist Coralie Turpin with a sample of the Roman-style mosaic she has produced, pictured with a young participant in the Seawatching event.

4. Seawatching event in Scarborough

Mosaicist Coralie Turpin with a sample of the Roman-style mosaic she has produced, pictured with a young participant in the Seawatching event. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Jeremy Deller

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.