IN PICTURES: Fantastic images from Wild Eye's seawatching event in Scarborough

The event was attended by over 220 people who came along to use telescopes and binoculars to look out for whale, porpoise and dolphins.

People took part in free drop-in mosaic making workshops with mosaic artist Coralie Turpin who will be working with artist Jeremy Deller to produce a new Roman-style floor mosaic for the site, as part of its renewal as a seawatching station.

Additional free seawatching events will take place over the summer and charity organisation Wetwheels will also use their accessible boat to take young disabled people from a local school on several marine wildlife viewing trips.

For more information visit the Wild Eye website at www.wildeye.org.uk

Seawatching event in Scarborough Discovering more about seashells

Seawatching event in Scarborough Making mosaics

Seawatching event in Scarborough Showing off their creations

Seawatching event in Scarborough Mosaicist Coralie Turpin with a sample of the Roman-style mosaic she has produced, pictured with a young participant in the Seawatching event.