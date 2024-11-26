The National Trust and North York Moors National Park Authority have worked in partnership to repair and resurface the path, improve drainage and restore lost flora to the hillside that had been damaged by erosion and footfall.

After seven months of continuous efforts, including two helicopter lifts of the heaviest materials, the path has been completed on time.

In the coming months, the upland grasses will re-establish, providing improved natural habitats and reduced scarring.

A series of donations and grants from funding bodies totalling around £700,000 has ensured that all ten paths at Roseberry Topping can now be repaired.

The remaining nine paths will have the same considered upgrades, staggered over the coming years.

Around 50 per cent of the total funding amount is thanks to grants from National Grid's Landscape Enhancement Initiative and Defra’s Farming in Protected Landscapes Scheme.

Further sums were awarded by the HF Holidays Pathways Fund – which works to preserve the countryside and maintain special places - and the British Mountaineering Council’s “Mend our Mountains” project.

A legacy donation left to the National Trust will also go towards the restoration work, along with a grant from the North York Moors National Park Authority.

Gail Buzzard, general manager for the National Trust, said: “Now that the funding is confirmed, the team can work on the next phase of plans and how best to balance our conservation activity with people visiting Roseberry Topping.

“It’s so good to see the results of the first path and this is just the start.

“We want to thank visitors for supporting the work at Roseberry Topping by following the diversions and sticking to the paths going forward.

“We are determined to continue with ongoing opportunities to help local people connect with the nature on their doorstep.”

Chris Simmonds, CEO of HF Holidays, said: “Since 1998, the HF Holidays Pathways Fund has supported the protection and preservation of the countryside landscapes where our guests and members love to walk.

“Our contribution towards the repairs at Roseberry Topping is the largest Pathways donation to date and will help improve access for walkers and others who enjoy taking time in the outdoors.”

Along with walkers, those who volunteer, giving up their time to help to look after the countryside, have welcomed the news.

Mike Conlon, British Mountaineering Council (BMC) North East access and conservation volunteer, said: “Personally, I think it is important that the BMC, as a representative body, is seen to contribute to this work.

“As happens elsewhere, individuals step off the constructed path, causing erosion to the sides and leaving the path elevated, which makes some folk reluctant to use them.”

As the team seeds the last areas of phase one and leaves the site to settle and re-establish, visitors are reminded to stick to the paths to allow the flora to grow.

Thoughts are already onto phase two, with surveys being undertaken around four more paths to inform and establish the correct approach. If relevant applications are permitted, work could start on these as early as spring 2025.

Joel Brookfield, director of recreation and well-being at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “I want to thank all those involved in supporting the work at Roseberry, from the approval of the grants to the teams on the ground.

“National Park and National Trust staff and volunteers help to care for this beauty spot every day and work tirelessly for the benefit of all.

“Visitors can continue to enjoy their trip to the top and wildlife can slowly move back in and reclaim any lost habitats as repair work evolves.”

