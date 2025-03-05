IN PICTURES: Flippin' great! 18 photos from Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

Town Crier David Birdsall made the proclamation and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson got proceedings underway by ringing the Pancake Bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the races began on Aberdeen Walk.
Costumed participants took part in good natured races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.
Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and afterwards children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.
