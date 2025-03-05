Scarborough Pancake Races 2025Scarborough Pancake Races 2025
IN PICTURES: Flippin' great! 18 photos from Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

By Louise French
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
Pancake Races returned to Scarborough on Shrove Tuesday (March 4).

Town Crier David Birdsall made the proclamation and Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson got proceedings underway by ringing the Pancake Bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the races began on Aberdeen Walk.

Costumed participants took part in good natured races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.

Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and afterwards children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.

Pancake Races await as Mayor Janet Jefferson and Town Crier David Birdsall finish the bell ringing

1. Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

Pancake Races await as Mayor Janet Jefferson and Town Crier David Birdsall finish the bell ringing Photo: Richard Ponter

The Pancake Bell

2. Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

The Pancake Bell Photo: Richard Ponter

The crowd gather at the Pancake Bell

3. Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

The crowd gather at the Pancake Bell Photo: Richard Ponter

A top quality flip at the start

4. Scarborough Pancake Races 2025

A top quality flip at the start Photo: Richard Ponter

