IN PICTURES: Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat host fundraising event to raise money for RNLI
The event was an afternoon tea and fashion show with the help of Rosie from Cosmatique High Fashion House of Scarborough.
Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat said: “Everybody had a brilliant afternoon. The Crescent Hotel had tables displayed with flowers and made sure that the ladies had a lovely afternoon spread and we would like to thank them and their staff for making it an enjoyable occassion.
“We would also like to thank Rosie and her models for there professionalism and entertainment throughout the afternoon.”
The fundraiser raised £435,for the RNLI.