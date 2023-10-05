News you can trust since 1882
Check out the images from the fashion show and afternoon tea below!

IN PICTURES: Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat host fundraising event to raise money for RNLI

The Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat held their end of summer event at the Crescent Hotel to raise money for the RNLI.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST

The event was an afternoon tea and fashion show with the help of Rosie from Cosmatique High Fashion House of Scarborough.

Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat said: “Everybody had a brilliant afternoon. The Crescent Hotel had tables displayed with flowers and made sure that the ladies had a lovely afternoon spread and we would like to thank them and their staff for making it an enjoyable occassion.

“We would also like to thank Rosie and her models for there professionalism and entertainment throughout the afternoon.”

The fundraiser raised £435,for the RNLI.

Models Judith Hargreaves, Ann Kitto, Lisa Wood, Rosie Jackson and front Linda Cheeseman.

1. Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat's fundraiser

Models Judith Hargreaves, Ann Kitto, Lisa Wood, Rosie Jackson and front Linda Cheeseman. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready to play the music for the show.

2. Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat's fundraiser

Ready to play the music for the show. Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying the show!

3. Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat's fundraiser

Enjoying the show! Photo: Richard Ponter

The show commences.

4. Friends of Scarborough Lifeboat's fundraiser

The show commences. Photo: Richard Ponter

