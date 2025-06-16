IN PICTURES: Gary Barlow brings UK Tour to Scarborough - and stops the show for couple's romantic moment

Gary played a set packed with hits from across his four decade career – including fan favourites Open Road, Greatest Day, These Days, Pray, Let Me Go, Patience, Relight My Fire, Back For Good and Rule The World.

But it was Gary’s timeless ballad A Million Love Songs that was the highlight of the night for York couple Chris Calpin and Kirsty Peake.

Midway through the song Chris pulled out an engagement ring and popped the question to Kirsty.

Gary, who saw the proposal from the stage, stopped the song.

As Kirsty said ‘yes’ the venue erupted in applause.

“Beautiful moment and good luck guys,” Gary said before beginning the song again to the delight of his fans.

The night ended with a mass sing-along to the Take That classic Never Forget.

Gary’s special guest on the night was the Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight who brilliantly opened the show.NSEN

