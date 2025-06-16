A great night as Gary Barlow performs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - where love was in the air for one couple. pictures: Richard Ponter and Cuffe & Taylor.placeholder image
A great night as Gary Barlow performs at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - where love was in the air for one couple. pictures: Richard Ponter and Cuffe & Taylor.

IN PICTURES: Gary Barlow brings UK Tour to Scarborough - and stops the show for couple's romantic moment

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST
Love was certainly in the air as Gary Barlow brought his 2025 Songbook Tour to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre – and it was an extra special night for one couple.

Gary played a set packed with hits from across his four decade career – including fan favourites Open Road, Greatest Day, These Days, Pray, Let Me Go, Patience, Relight My Fire, Back For Good and Rule The World.

But it was Gary’s timeless ballad A Million Love Songs that was the highlight of the night for York couple Chris Calpin and Kirsty Peake.

Midway through the song Chris pulled out an engagement ring and popped the question to Kirsty.

Gary, who saw the proposal from the stage, stopped the song.

As Kirsty said ‘yes’ the venue erupted in applause.

“Beautiful moment and good luck guys,” Gary said before beginning the song again to the delight of his fans.

The night ended with a mass sing-along to the Take That classic Never Forget.

Gary’s special guest on the night was the Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight who brilliantly opened the show.NSEN

Gary Barlow on stage in Scarborough. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

1. Gary Barlow at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Gary Barlow on stage in Scarborough. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Chris Calpin and Kirsty Peake celebrate their engagement with Gary Barlow singing on stage behind them. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

2. Gary Barlow at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Chris Calpin and Kirsty Peake celebrate their engagement with Gary Barlow singing on stage behind them. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Fans having a great time at the Gary Barlow concert. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

3. Gary Barlow at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans having a great time at the Gary Barlow concert. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Take That star Gary Barlow performs on stage. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

4. Gary Barlow at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Take That star Gary Barlow performs on stage. picture: Cuffe & Taylor

