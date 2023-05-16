News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 13 things that everyone in Whitby should have done at least once according to AI chatbot ChatGPT.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 things that everyone in Whitby should have done at least once, according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top 13 things that everyone in Whitby should have done at least once.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th May 2023, 12:16 BST

The chatbot said “These are just a few suggestions to make the most of your time in Whitby. Remember to check local guidelines and opening hours for attractions and events before planning your visit.”

ChatGPT came up with the picture headlines and captions, but the images are by Scarborough News.

Check out the images below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

Whitby Abbey is an iconic landmark and a must-visit attraction in Whitby. Explore its ruins, enjoy breathtaking views, and learn about its fascinating history.

1. Visit Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey is an iconic landmark and a must-visit attraction in Whitby. Explore its ruins, enjoy breathtaking views, and learn about its fascinating history. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth

Take a stroll along the historic Whitby Pier, enjoy the fresh sea breeze, and take in panoramic views of the town and the North Sea.

2. Walk along the Whitby Pier

Take a stroll along the historic Whitby Pier, enjoy the fresh sea breeze, and take in panoramic views of the town and the North Sea. Photo: Richard Ponter

Challenge yourself to climb the famous 199 Steps that lead up to St. Mary's Church. It's a great way to get some exercise and enjoy stunning views of the town and harbor.

3. Climb the 199 Steps

Challenge yourself to climb the famous 199 Steps that lead up to St. Mary's Church. It's a great way to get some exercise and enjoy stunning views of the town and harbor. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Whitby is renowned for its delicious fish and chips. Head to a local fish and chip shop, such as the Magpie Café, and savor this classic British dish.

4. Sample Whitby's Fish and Chips

Whitby is renowned for its delicious fish and chips. Head to a local fish and chip shop, such as the Magpie Café, and savor this classic British dish. Photo: Richard Ponter

