IN PICTURES: Here are 13 things that everyone in Whitby should have done at least once, according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top 13 things that everyone in Whitby should have done at least once.

The chatbot said “These are just a few suggestions to make the most of your time in Whitby. Remember to check local guidelines and opening hours for attractions and events before planning your visit.”

ChatGPT came up with the picture headlines and captions, but the images are by Scarborough News.

Check out the images below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

1 . Visit Whitby Abbey Whitby Abbey is an iconic landmark and a must-visit attraction in Whitby. Explore its ruins, enjoy breathtaking views, and learn about its fascinating history. Photo: Louise Hollingsworth Photo Sales

2 . Walk along the Whitby Pier Take a stroll along the historic Whitby Pier, enjoy the fresh sea breeze, and take in panoramic views of the town and the North Sea. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Climb the 199 Steps Challenge yourself to climb the famous 199 Steps that lead up to St. Mary's Church. It's a great way to get some exercise and enjoy stunning views of the town and harbor. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4 . Sample Whitby's Fish and Chips Whitby is renowned for its delicious fish and chips. Head to a local fish and chip shop, such as the Magpie Café, and savor this classic British dish. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4