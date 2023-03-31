If you’re going on a staycation over the Easter holidays, or are just visiting a local pub, it’s nice to take your dog with you.
That’s why we’ve collated 14 of the top dog friendly pubs on the Yorkshire coast.
There are seven pubs for each area on our list, and the list comes from information by ‘Dog Friendly Getaways’.
Other dog friendly pubs are available in each town.
Check out our list below and let us know which dog friendly pub is your fave!
1. Old Scalby Mills
Old Scalby Mills, situated on Scalby Mills Road in Scarborough, say they serve ‘real ale for real people, and dogs’. They are open Monday to Thursday from 11am until 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am until 10pm and Sundays from 11am until 8pm. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The Endeavor
The Endeavor, which is situated on Church Street in Whitby, is dog friendly. It is open Monday to Sunday, 12noon until 11pm. Photo: Duncan Atkins
3. Scarborough Arms
Scarborough Arms, located on North Terrace in Scarborough, is a dog friendly pub which serves food. They are open Sunday to Wednesday from 12noon until midnight. Thursday from 12noon until 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 12noon until 2am. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Granby
The Granby, located on Skinner Street in Whitby, is a dog friendly pub which offers rooms to rent upstairs, however dogs are not allowed in these rooms. It is open Sunday to Thursday, from 10am until 11pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10am until midnight. Photo: Duncan Atkins