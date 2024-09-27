4 . Rex

Rex is a 1-year-old (approximately) male. He has bags of personality and he loves to be outside his house running around through tunnels and in his digging box. He loves sitting on a chair or the platform in his run so would love a new home with plenty of things to sit on. He is very friendly and will come over to see you. Rex came into care with another rabbit but they have been split as neither had been neutered. Since arriving at the rescue he has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and he needs an outdoor home where he can live with a neutered and vaccinated female rabbit. Photo: Acorn Rabbit Rescue