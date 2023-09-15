IN PICTURES: Here are the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast according to ChatGPT
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
ChatGPT said “The Yorkshire coast offers a variety of beautiful forest locations for walking your dog. Here are some of the best places to explore with your furry friend.
"Always check local regulations, posted signage, and seasonal restrictions regarding dogs in these areas. Remember to keep your dog on a leash when required and to clean up after your pet to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone enjoying the natural beauty of these locations.”
Check out the list below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.
Pictures are for illustrative purposes only
1 / 4