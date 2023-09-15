IN PICTURES: Here are the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast according to ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast.

ChatGPT said “The Yorkshire coast offers a variety of beautiful forest locations for walking your dog. Here are some of the best places to explore with your furry friend.

"Always check local regulations, posted signage, and seasonal restrictions regarding dogs in these areas. Remember to keep your dog on a leash when required and to clean up after your pet to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone enjoying the natural beauty of these locations.”

Check out the list below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

1 . Grosmont Woods Grosmont is a village near Whitby, and it has some woodlands and walking trails where dogs are often welcome. The area is particularly beautiful during the autumn months. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2 . Raincliffe Woods Located on the outskirts of Scarborough, Raincliffe Woods offers a network of paths and trails that are ideal for dog walking. The woods are a mix of coniferous and broadleaf trees, providing a lovely backdrop for your stroll. Photo: Canva

3 . Flamborough Head While not a traditional forest, Flamborough Head offers rugged coastal woodlands and walking trails. Dogs are generally welcome, but it's advisable to keep them on a leash in areas with wildlife or steep cliffs. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

4 . Ruswarp Woods Located just a short distance from Whitby, Ruswarp Woods provides a lovely setting for dog walks. There are footpaths that wind through the woods, along the River Esk, and even up to the scenic viaduct. Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images