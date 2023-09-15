News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Let us know if Chat GPT mentioned your favourite walks.Let us know if Chat GPT mentioned your favourite walks.
Let us know if Chat GPT mentioned your favourite walks.

IN PICTURES: Here are the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast according to ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the best dog-friendly forest walks on the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST

ChatGPT said “The Yorkshire coast offers a variety of beautiful forest locations for walking your dog. Here are some of the best places to explore with your furry friend.

"Always check local regulations, posted signage, and seasonal restrictions regarding dogs in these areas. Remember to keep your dog on a leash when required and to clean up after your pet to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone enjoying the natural beauty of these locations.”

Check out the list below and see if you agree with the AI chatbot.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only

Grosmont is a village near Whitby, and it has some woodlands and walking trails where dogs are often welcome. The area is particularly beautiful during the autumn months.

1. Grosmont Woods

Grosmont is a village near Whitby, and it has some woodlands and walking trails where dogs are often welcome. The area is particularly beautiful during the autumn months. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Photo Sales
Located on the outskirts of Scarborough, Raincliffe Woods offers a network of paths and trails that are ideal for dog walking. The woods are a mix of coniferous and broadleaf trees, providing a lovely backdrop for your stroll.

2. Raincliffe Woods

Located on the outskirts of Scarborough, Raincliffe Woods offers a network of paths and trails that are ideal for dog walking. The woods are a mix of coniferous and broadleaf trees, providing a lovely backdrop for your stroll. Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
While not a traditional forest, Flamborough Head offers rugged coastal woodlands and walking trails. Dogs are generally welcome, but it's advisable to keep them on a leash in areas with wildlife or steep cliffs.

3. Flamborough Head

While not a traditional forest, Flamborough Head offers rugged coastal woodlands and walking trails. Dogs are generally welcome, but it's advisable to keep them on a leash in areas with wildlife or steep cliffs. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Located just a short distance from Whitby, Ruswarp Woods provides a lovely setting for dog walks. There are footpaths that wind through the woods, along the River Esk, and even up to the scenic viaduct.

4. Ruswarp Woods

Located just a short distance from Whitby, Ruswarp Woods provides a lovely setting for dog walks. There are footpaths that wind through the woods, along the River Esk, and even up to the scenic viaduct. Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChatGPTYorkshire