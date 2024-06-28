IN PICTURES: Here's 19 incredible photos as Bridlington hosts International Beach Volleyball Championships

The Nevza Youth Beach Volleyball Championships 2024, encompassing two age categories (U18 Girls/Boys U20 Girls/Boys), was held between Tuesday, June 25 and Friday, June 28.

Participants were treated to a fantastic few days on the sands, with glorious sunshine and blue skies ensuring that the matches were played without a hitch.

The tournament had a total of 35 pairs competing, with Nevza member countries Sweden, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands joining hosts England. Scotland and Ireland also attended the championships.

The championships were hosted with support from Skyball Beach Volleyball Club, which is based in Bridlington.

The club regularly hosts UK Beach Tour events and will stage the Yorkshire Series and Four-Star Northern Open this year.

Visit https://www.volleyballengland.org/article/1089/nevza-youth-beach-championships-2024-%E2%80%93-day-three-round-up for further information and the full final standings.

Check out the photos below!

1 . Nevza International Volleyball Tournament in Bridlington England u20s play Scotland.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Nevza International Volleyball Tournament in Bridlington England play the ball.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Nevza International Volleyball Tournament in Bridlington A closely fought match!Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Nevza International Volleyball Tournament in Bridlington The summer weather stayed fine for the championships.Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales