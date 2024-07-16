Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's 31 beautiful photos from Bridlington prom season 2024

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 17:00 GMT
We asked our talented Bridlington Free Press readers for more of their prom photos, and they didn’t disappoint!

Prom season has become a long-awaited time in the Bridlington calendar, and every year young people celebrate finishing school with a fabulous event.

With many students dancing the night away in gorgeous outfits, most will have made amazing memories with their friends that they will look back on for years to come.

Check out the photos below!

Some friends enjoying the night!

1. More Bridlington prom photos 2024

Some friends enjoying the night! Photo: Sally Furness

Looking dapper!

2. More Bridlington prom photos 2024

Looking dapper! Photo: Katie Merrills

An unusual vehicle for prom!

3. More Bridlington prom photos 202

An unusual vehicle for prom! Photo: Carol Susan

Three beautiful girls in colourful dresses!

4. More Bridlington prom photos 2024

Three beautiful girls in colourful dresses! Photo: Heidi Fletcher

