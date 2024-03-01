IN PICTURES: Here's 35 dazzling photos of the iconic Light Night in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Between Monday, February 26 and the Sunday, March 3, residents and visitors to the Yorkshire coast had the opportunity to see a spectacular laser show every night between 7pm and 10pm, which lit up the skies in technicolour.

Yorkshire coast BID have facilitated the ‘Light Night’ event series, and the idea behind the spectacle is to shine a light on iconic locations and landmarks across the Yorkshire coast, with new laser locations added to connect the areas together.

On clear nights residents were able to see the display from up to 25 miles away.

The lasers were located across the Yorkshire coast, including Whitby Abbey, Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar, South Bay, Scarborough: In the heart of the harbour, the lasers will be

The Chalk Tower, Flamborough, The Forum, Bridlington and The Promenade, Withernsea.

Here is a selection of photos that our talented readers took of the special Yorkshire coast Light Night week displays.

