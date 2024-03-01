News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here's 35 dazzling photos of the iconic Light Night in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a collection of photo’s from this years ‘Light Night’- a sparkling spectacle that has captivated the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT

Between Monday, February 26 and the Sunday, March 3, residents and visitors to the Yorkshire coast had the opportunity to see a spectacular laser show every night between 7pm and 10pm, which lit up the skies in technicolour.

Yorkshire coast BID have facilitated the ‘Light Night’ event series, and the idea behind the spectacle is to shine a light on iconic locations and landmarks across the Yorkshire coast, with new laser locations added to connect the areas together.

On clear nights residents were able to see the display from up to 25 miles away.

The lasers were located across the Yorkshire coast, including Whitby Abbey, Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar, South Bay, Scarborough: In the heart of the harbour, the lasers will be

The Chalk Tower, Flamborough, The Forum, Bridlington and The Promenade, Withernsea.

Here is a selection of photos that our talented readers took of the special Yorkshire coast Light Night week displays.

Whitby Light Night.

1. Light Night across the Yorkshire coast

Photo: David Newton

Whitby Light Night.

2. Light Night across the Yorkshire coast

Photo: David Newton

Whitby Light Night

3. Light Night across the Yorkshire coast

Photo: David Newton

Whitby Light Night

4. Light Night across the Yorkshire coast

Photo: David Newton

