Check out the fantastic photos below!Check out the fantastic photos below!
Check out the fantastic photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's some adorable photos of the Dog Olympics at North Yorkshire Water Park

By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:12 BST
Take a look at this selection of fantastic photos taken at the thrilling Dog Olympics, which took place at North Yorkshire Water Park!

The Games kicked off on August 27, inviting dog lovers from all over Yorkshire to bring their canine companions for an exciting day of competitive events, prizes, and tail-wagging fun.

With the excitement of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics fresh on in people’s minds, North Yorkshire Water Park put a unique twist on the sporting spirit - this time, it was our four-legged friends who took centre stage.

The Dog Olympics was a fun-packed event where dogs, accompanied by their owners, competed in a variety of thrilling challenges, including Hurdles, Sprints, and Slalom races. The battle for the title of ‘Top Dog’ was fierce, with medals, treats, and a full podium presentation awaiting the winners. Live commentary was also broadcast, which kept the energy high and made it an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

After all the excitement, the results were in, with Musto taking Gold, Lola earning Silver, and Sodor claiming Bronze. The victorious trio, along with all other participants, received medals, along with doggy ice cream and treats to end the day on a high.

North Yorkshire Water Park has a history of hosting dog-friendly days out, following previous events like ‘Sup with a Pup’ and the Doggy Paddle Area, located next to the iconic zipline.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “North Yorkshire Water Park is a place for everyone, and that includes our beloved dogs, so we were thrilled to host the Dog Olympics! The event was a day full of fun, competition, and community spirit. It was a fantastic opportunity for dog owners to connect and for their pets to make some new friends too!”

Check out the adorable photos below!

All the proud dog owners and their four-legged friends gathered at the podium.

1. Dog Olympics at North Yorkshire Water Park

All the proud dog owners and their four-legged friends gathered at the podium. Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Little Bobby taking part in the slalom!

2. Dog Olympics at North Yorkshire Water Park

Little Bobby taking part in the slalom! Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Horatio jumping over the hurdles!

3. Dog Olympics at North Yorkshire Water Park

Horatio jumping over the hurdles! Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Horatio swimming like a champ!

4. Dog Olympics at North Yorkshire Water Park

Horatio swimming like a champ! Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North Yorkshire Water ParkYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.