Here's what's on in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this week and the Easter bank holiday weekend.

IN PICTURES: Here's what's on this week and Easter bank holiday on the Yorkshire coast

This week, there are numerous events on around the Yorkshire coast, from Whitby, to Scarborough and down to Bridlington, and out to Malton.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:59 BST

The Scarborough News has collated this weeks events from Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

This list also includes events happening on Easter weekend, and Easter Monday.

From theatre productions, to art exhibitions, and lambing activities, there’s something for everyone.

If you would like your event featured, or an event featured in a future article, email [email protected]

On Tuesday April 4, Scarborough's Rotunda Museum are putting on a Fossil Handling session with the Rotunda Geology Group. Attendees will find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils. Admission is free, and the session takes place between 10.20am and 12noon, and 1.30pm until 3pm.

1. Tuesday April 4

On Tuesday April 4, Scarborough's Rotunda Museum are putting on a Fossil Handling session with the Rotunda Geology Group. Attendees will find out about dinosaur footprints and ancient fossils. Admission is free, and the session takes place between 10.20am and 12noon, and 1.30pm until 3pm. Photo: Scarborough Rotunda

On Tuesday April 4, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, will host their Rusticus: Knights of the Round Table! Performances take place at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and will last 45 minutes. It is a outdoor performance with interactive jousting activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and standard admission charges apply.

2. Tuesday April 4

On Tuesday April 4, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, will host their Rusticus: Knights of the Round Table! Performances take place at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and will last 45 minutes. It is a outdoor performance with interactive jousting activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and standard admission charges apply. Photo: Simon Hulme

On Tuesday April 4, families can attend a nature inspired family fun session at Beeforth's Hive, in the newly refurbished South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough. The session is between 1pm and 3pm.

3. Tuesday April 4

On Tuesday April 4, families can attend a nature inspired family fun session at Beeforth's Hive, in the newly refurbished South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough. The session is between 1pm and 3pm. Photo: Richard Ponter

On Wednesday April 5, Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody will be coming to Whitby Pavilion. It is priced at £12, or £10 for under 16s, concessions and friends of Whitby Pavilion. A child-friendly performance takes place at 2pm, and an adult performance takes place at 7pm.

4. Wednesday April 5

On Wednesday April 5, Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody will be coming to Whitby Pavilion. It is priced at £12, or £10 for under 16s, concessions and friends of Whitby Pavilion. A child-friendly performance takes place at 2pm, and an adult performance takes place at 7pm. Photo: Whitby Pavilion

