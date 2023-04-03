IN PICTURES: Here's what's on this week and Easter bank holiday on the Yorkshire coast

2 . Tuesday April 4

On Tuesday April 4, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, will host their Rusticus: Knights of the Round Table! Performances take place at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm and will last 45 minutes. It is a outdoor performance with interactive jousting activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and standard admission charges apply. Photo: Simon Hulme