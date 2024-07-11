IN PICTURES: Here's your beautiful photos from Scarborough prom season 2024

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Scarborough area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.
The photos submitted by readers have been stunning this year, with students showing off a variety of fabulous outfits and vehicles.
Check out the photos below!
1. Scarborough prom photos 2024
Two beautiful students enjoying the event together. Photo: Toni Claire
Looking dapper next to a gorgeous car. Photo: Sharon Ball
A dress fit for a princess! Photo: Becky Lumbis
These three friends having fun at the event! Photo: Stacey Miah