IN PICTURES: Here's your beautiful photos from Scarborough prom season 2024

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:32 BST
Here is a fantastic selection of photos from prom season this year, submitted by Scarborough News readers.

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Scarborough area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.

The photos submitted by readers have been stunning this year, with students showing off a variety of fabulous outfits and vehicles.

Two beautiful students enjoying the event together.

1. Scarborough prom photos 2024

Two beautiful students enjoying the event together. Photo: Toni Claire

Looking dapper next to a gorgeous car.

2. Scarborough prom photos 2024

Looking dapper next to a gorgeous car. Photo: Sharon Ball

A dress fit for a princess!

3. Scarborough prom photos 2024

A dress fit for a princess! Photo: Becky Lumbis

These three friends having fun at the event!

4. Scarborough prom photos 2024

These three friends having fun at the event! Photo: Stacey Miah

